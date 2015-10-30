MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's deputy foreign minister
Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that no country could use military
force in Syria without first securing the agreement of the
Syrian government, the TASS news agency reported.
TASS said Ryabkov was responding to a question about the
prospect of the United States launching a ground operation in
Syria.
"The question of using military force in any form without
the agreement of Damascus is for us unacceptable," it quoted him
as saying.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)