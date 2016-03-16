RIYADH, March 16 Russia's partial withdrawal of
forces from Syria is "a very positive step", Saudi Arabia's
Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in Riyadh on
Wednesday, adding he hoped it would compel President Bashar
al-Assad to make concession.
"It is our hope that it will contribute to an acceleration
of the political process based on the Geneva 1 declaration and
that it will compel the Assad regime to make the concessions
necessary to bring about a political transition," he said.
Asked about oil market speculation of a "grand bargain"
involving Saudi energy policy and Russia's foreign policy, he
said: "As far as I know, and I believe I am in a position to
know, there is no such thing."
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)