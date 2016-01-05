UPDATE 12-Oil rises after U.S. missile strike in Syria, weekly gain 3 pct
* Kazakhstan output rises 2 pct in March despite pledge to cut
ANKARA Jan 5 Turkey's foreign ministry on Tuesday expressed concern over mounting tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran following the execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric, calling for calm and a return to diplomatic language.
"Turkey calls for an end to threats, and a return to diplomatic language, and urges mutual caution," a statement from the ministry said.
Saudi Arabia cut all ties with Iran on Sunday following the kingdom's execution of prominent Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr. It has said it will only restore them when Tehran stops meddling in the affairs of other countries.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Kazakhstan output rises 2 pct in March despite pledge to cut
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.