UPDATE 10-Oil near one-month high after U.S. missile strike in Syria
* Syria missile strike bears no impact on oil market fundamentals
ANKARA Jan 5 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and Iran to use diplomatic channels to calm tensions following the execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric, and said Turkey was ready to play a role.
"Diplomatic channels must be given a chance immediately. As Turkey, we are ready to offer any constructive help we can for a solution," Davutoglu told a meeting of his ruling AK Party in parliament.
Saudi Arabia cut all ties with Iran on Sunday following the kingdom's execution of Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr. It has said it will only restore them when Tehran stops meddling in the affairs of other countries.
LONDON, April 7 Surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data soured sentiment for risky assets on Friday and oil prices retreated from the one-month highs hit earlier in the day as risk of escalating U.S. military action in Syria ebbed.
RIYADH/CAIRO, April 7 U.S. strikes on Syria in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack marked a sharp escalation in the country's civil war but were not viewed in the Arab world as a gamechanger in a six-year conflict that has divided the region.