LONDON Jan 22 Iraqi Prime Minister Haider
al-Abadi said on Thursday the drop in the global oil price was
disastrous for his country's finances and could hurt its ability
to fight Islamic State militants.
"Oil prices have dropped to about 40 percent of their level
last year. Iraq's economy and budget relies 85 percent on oil
and this has been disastrous for us," he told a news conference
in London after a meeting of the U.S.-led anti-IS coalition.
"We don't want to see a reverse of our military ... due to
our fiscal and budget problems."
(Reporting by Warren Strobel and William James; Editing by
Andrew Osborn)