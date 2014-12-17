ARBIL, Iraq Dec 17 Kurdish forces launched an
operation to retake the town of Sinjar in northwestern Iraq
early on Wednesday after heavy coalition air strikes on Islamic
State positions in the area overnight, Kurdish security
officials said.
If the peshmerga succeed in recapturing the town, it would
open up a corridor to Sinjar mountain, where hundreds of
minority Yazidis have been besieged by IS militants since
August.
It would also be a symbolic victory for the Kurds, whose
reputation as fearsome warriors was bruised after Islamic State
overpowered the peshmerga in Sinjar and killed or captured
hundreds of Yazidis.
"At 8:00 this morning the ground offensive began to liberate
Sinjar town," said one official in the region's Security
Council, adding that coalition planes had pounded the area for
several hours beforehand.
"There's evidence that a lot of IS fighters abandoned their
weapons and fled the area."
Several Kurdish security officials gave similar accounts.
U.S. President Barack Obama cited the duty to prevent an
impending massacre of Yazidis by Islamic State militants as one
of the main reasons for authorising the first air strikes in
Iraq this summer.
Since then, Kurdish peshmerga forces have regained most of
the ground they lost to Islamic State in northern Iraq, but
Sinjar's awkward geography - out on a limb to the west, has made
it difficult to penetrate.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Dominic Evans)