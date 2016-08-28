BEIRUT Aug 28 Turkey-backed Syrian rebels
captured two villages from forces allied to the Kurdish-backed
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria on Sunday, the
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The Observatory said the SDF-allied Jarablus Military
Council fighters had withdrawn from the villages of al-Amarna
and Ayn al-Bayda as the rebels backed by Turkish tanks advanced
into them.
The SDF includes the powerful Kurdish YPG militia, one of
the stated targets of Turkey's intervention in the Syrian war.
The YPG, however, has said its fighters have withdrawn from the
targeted area.
A Syrian rebel commander said the rebels had also captured
the village of Dabis.
(Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Louise Ireland)