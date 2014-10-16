GENEVA Oct 16 The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday it had delivered the first medical supplies in a year to Palestinian refugees living in a camp in the Damascus suburb of Yarmouk in Syria.

The supplies included enough medicines to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease for 5,000 people for three months as well as items to help pregnant women deliver babies more safely and hygienically, it said.

"This is the first time in over a year that we have been able to deliver aid to the people in the camp, we hope to do more," Daphnée Maret, the deputy head of the ICRC delegation in Syria, who oversaw the operation, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)