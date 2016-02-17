AMMAN Feb 17 A convoy of 35 trucks carrying humanitarian goods entered the besieged area of Moudamiya Al Sham in the suburbs of Damascus on Wednesday, the Syrian state news agency said.

At least 100 trucks of humanitarian aid were preparing to set off for besieged areas of Syria from Damascus, the Syrian Red Crescent said earlier, in the latest delivery of supplies to trapped residents. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)