GENEVA Feb 28 The United Nations and partner aid organisations plan to deliver life-saving aid to 154,000 Syrians in besieged areas in the next five days, the U.N. Resident Coordinator in Damascus Yacoub El Hillo said in a statement on Sunday.

Pending approval from parties to the conflict, the U.N. is ready to deliver aid to about 1.7 million people in hard-to-reach areas in the first quarter of 2016, he said.

The U.N. estimates there are almost 500,000 people living under siege and 4.6 million who are hard to reach with aid. (Reporting by Tom Miles)