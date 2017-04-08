BEIRUT, April 8 A Syrian air base targeted in a
U.S. cruise missile attack is operating again, the governor of
Syria's Homs province confirmed on Saturday.
The United States launched the missile strikes on Friday in
response to a chemical attack that killed 90 people including 30
children. It says the Syrian government launched the attack from
the Shayrat air base. Damascus has strongly denied carrying out
the attack and says it does not use chemical weapons.
The Syrian army said on Friday the attack had caused
extensive damage to the base, which the United States says it
targeted with 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles.
"The airport is operating as a first phase," Homs governor
Talal Barazi told Reuters. "Planes have taken off from it," he
added, without saying when.
Asked if it was true that Syrian planes were now taking off
from Shayrat or that the air base is operating, a Pentagon
spokesman referred questions to the Syrian government.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based
organisation that reports on the war, said warplanes had taken
off from the base on Friday and carried out air strikes on
rebel-held areas in the eastern Homs countryside.
An activist with an opposition air raid warning service said
however that the first flight from the base was on Saturday
morning.
U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Twitter that the
runway itself had not been the target of the missile strikes.
"The reason you don't generally hit runways is that they are
easy and inexpensive to quickly fix (fill in and top)!", he
said.
A senior military source in the alliance fighting in support
of President Bashar al-Assad said the airbase had been mostly
evacuated thanks to a warning from Russia, which has deployed
its military to Syria in support of Assad.
The senior military source, a non-Syrian, said only a few
out-of-service jets were destroyed.
The United States warned Russia ahead of the attack.
Assad is also backed in the war by Iran and the Lebanese
group Hezbollah, and other Iranian-backed groups.
The Pentagon said the missiles targeted aircraft, hardened
aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage areas,
ammunition supply bunkers, air defense systems, and radars.
