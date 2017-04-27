AMMAN, April 27 An Israeli strike on Thursday
hit an arms supply hub operated by the Lebanese Hezbollah group
near Damascus airport where regular supplies of weapons from
Tehran are sent by commercial and military cargo planes, a
regional intelligence source said.
The depot handles a significant amount of weapons that
Tehran, a major regional ally of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, sends regularly by air, the source who requested
anonymity said, without giving further details.
The source said the arms depot gets a major part of the
weapons supplied to an array of Iranian backed militias, led by
Hezbollah, which have thousands of fighters engaged in some of
the toughest fronts against Syrian rebels.
