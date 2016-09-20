* Convoy was tracked by aircraft hours before strikes
By Ellen Francis and Lisa Barrington
BEIRUT, Sept 20 Surveillance aircraft circled in
the sky during the hours before a United Nations aid convoy was
struck by warplanes on Monday, killing relief workers and
destroying 18 trucks of humanitarian supplies, several witnesses
said.
Rebels and local rescue workers say the surveillance shows
the strikes, which have drawn outrage from the United Nations
and Western countries, were deliberate, and gives the lie to
Russian and Syrian government denials that they were involved.
"We thought at first something was going to happen because
there were four or five planes in the air, but they didn't
strike at first," said Abu Shahoud, an opposition activist who
was present when the attack took place on Monday.
Hussein Badawi, head of the Civil Defence local rescue
service in the town of Urem al-Kubra, who was 100 metres (yards)
from the aid depot when the attack took place and was injured by
shrapnel in the hand, described relentless and sustained air
attacks that unleashed carnage on workers unloading aid trucks.
"There were fires, martyrs, wounded people. We were able to
pull out four survivors and five dead bodies at first," Badawi
said.
"The bombardment was continuous, continuous. The rescue
teams weren't even able to work. Those who arrived in ambulances
couldn't come in," he added. Several truck drivers and
volunteers offloading the aid were killed, he said.
"This is an area that wasn't supposed to be bombed,
belonging to an international humanitarian organisation... This
area is full of civilians, it's residential," Badawi said.
Damascus and Moscow both say their aircraft were not
responsible for attacking the convoy. Russia said only rebel
fighters knew the convoy's location. But the United Nations says
all sides were informed of the convoy's whereabouts and the
trucks were clearly marked.
The attack on the convoy took place as a week-long ceasefire
agreement appeared to unravel, with violence escalating across
the country and Syria's military declaring the truce to be over.
The war pits Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, backed by
Russia, Iran and Arab Shi'ite militias, against a myriad of
Sunni rebel groups, including some supported by the United
States, Turkey and Gulf Arab states.
The five-year conflict has already been marked by a
devastating human toll, killing hundreds of thousands,
displacing half the country's original population and including
poison gas attacks, starvation sieges and raids on hospitals.
Abu Shahoud, the opposition activist, said workers had been
worried enough by the presence of aircraft to evacuate the area,
a Syrian Arab Red Crescent aid depot near Urem al-Kubra 14km
(nine miles) west of Aleppo, where 31 trucks carrying food and
winter clothes were unloading, he said.
The Syrian Red Crescent says the head of its office in the
town was killed, along with around 20 civilians.
The convoy had been tracked from the skies since it left
Aleppo in the morning, a rebel who was part of an escort
accompanying it said, adding that fighters had shot at the
planes, trying to bring them down, but had missed.
The convoy reached Urem al-Kubra in the late morning to
unload wheat flour, winter clothes and blankets, food and
educational supplies for 78,000 people. A Red Crescent team from
Aleppo handed it over to one from Urem al-Kubra to oversee the
convoy's unloading.
CIRCLING DRONES
Drones were circling again from around 6:30 p.m., said
Badawi of the Civil Defence. The strikes began sometime after
7:00 p.m. There were conflicting accounts of whether it was jets
or helicopters that first opened fire, and of how many strikes,
using which weapons, took place.
However, several rebels and rescue workers said attacks were
carried out both by jets firing very accurate missiles, which
they presume to be Russian, and by low-flying jets and
helicopters firing machine guns and dropping imprecise barrel
bombs, which they presume to belong to the Syrian army.
Several opposition activists noted that Russia's
state-funded RT television channel had on Monday broadcast
footage sourced to live video feeds on Moscow's Defence Ministry
website that were monitoring the ceasefire.
The pictures showed the Urem al-Kubra aid centre, they said.
The live feeds were switched off later on Monday, Russian news
service Interfax said, quoting the ministry, because of militant
attacks damaging the camera in southwest Aleppo.
AFTERMATH
Video footage from after the attack showed a Civil Defence
member pointing towards burning buildings surrounded by rubble,
twisted metal and damaged vehicles, pointing out what he said
was the aftermath of the strike.
In the video, distributed by the Civil Defence, he showed
items in the rubble marked with the logos of international and
local charities. Other workers in hard hats could be seen
picking through the debris.
Photographs showed smouldering buildings, discarded aid
bundles and the skeletal, burned out carcasses of trucks.
Along with the aid depot and 18 trucks, the strikes also
destroyed a building that housed a printing press that produced
stationery and school books, said Ammar Selmo, head of Civil
Defence in Aleppo, who was in Urem al-Kubra on Monday, said.
"It wasn't until 3:00 am that we were able to put out the
fires and pull out the wounded and martyrs," he said.
(Reporting by Ellen Francis, Lisa Barrington and Tom Perry in
Beirut, Stephany Nebehay in Geneva and Maria Kiselyova in
Moscow; Writing by Angus McDowall)