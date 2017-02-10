MOSCOW Feb 10 Russian air strikes that
accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers in Syria were
launched based on coordinates provided to Russia by the Turkish
military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Unfortunately, our military, while carrying out strikes on
terrorists, was guided by coordinates given to them by our
Turkish partners, and Turkish servicemen should not have been
present on those coordinates, and therefore these unintended
strikes took place," Peskov told a conference call with
reporters.
"It was a lack of coordination in providing coordinates,
that is how I would formulate it," Peskov said.
The Turkish military said on Thursday that Russian air
strikes had accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers during an
operation against Islamic State in Syria, highlighting the risk
of unintended clashes between the numerous outside powers in a
complex war.
