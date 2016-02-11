MOSCOW Feb 11 Russia's Defence Ministry said on
Thursday that U.S. aircraft had carried out a bombing attack on
the Syrian town of Aleppo on Wednesday, which the U.S. later
said had been carried out by Russian planes, the TASS agency
reported.
TASS cited a defence ministry spokesman as saying that two
U.S. A-10 ground attack aircraft, flying from Turkey, had bombed
objects in Aleppo.
The spokesman also said that a Pentagon spokesman had
accused Russia of bombing two hospitals in the town on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Jason Bush)