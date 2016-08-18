(refiles to corrects spelling of boy's name in last paragraph)
Aug 18 His face bloodied and completely covered
in dust, the little boy sits quietly, staring ahead, dazed and
shocked after an apparent air strike in the Syrian city of
Aleppo.
Alone in an ambulance, the boy - identified by doctors as
five-year-old Omran Daqneesh - tries to wipe the blood off his
head, unaware of the injury he has sustained.
Video of children being pulled from the rubble of a building
hit by air strikes in Aleppo has been widely circulated on
social media, causing upset and condemnation over the harrowing
reality of Syria's five-year war.
Aleppo, split into rebel- and government-controlled areas,
has become the focus of fighting in Syria's five-year conflict.
Rebel-held areas are suffering heavy air strikes daily as
pro-government forces try to retake territory lost to rebels two
weeks ago in the southwest of Aleppo.
The video was shot on Wednesday in the rebel-held al-Qaterji
neighbourhood of the city.
It shows an aid worker carrying the little boy out of a
building and placing him on a seat inside an ambulance, before
rushing back out to the bombed-out scene. The boy sits alone,
stunned, before two more children are brought into the vehicle.
A man with blood on his face then joins them.
Last year, international sympathy for victims of Syria's war
was heightened by a photo of a drowned 3-year-old refugee from
Syria, Alan Kurdi, washed up on a Turkish tourist beach. The
image of Aylan, who died when a people smugglers' boat taking
his family and other refugees to a nearby Greek island capsized,
swept across social media and was retweeted thousands of times.
