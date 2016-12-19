GENEVA Dec 19 Nearly 50 children who were
trapped in an orphanage in the rebel-held Syrian enclave of east
Aleppo were evacuated on Monday, the United Nations Children's
Fund (UNICEF) said.
"This morning, all 47 children trapped in an orphanage in
east Aleppo were evacuated to safety, with some in critical
condition from injuries and dehydration," Geert Cappelaere,
UNICEF regional director, said in a statement.
UNICEF and other agencies were also assisting in reunifying
other children evacuated in the past few days with their
families and giving them medical care and winter clothes, he
said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Angus MacSwan)