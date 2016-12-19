GENEVA Dec 19 Nearly 50 children who were trapped in an orphanage in the rebel-held Syrian enclave of east Aleppo were evacuated on Monday, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.

"This morning, all 47 children trapped in an orphanage in east Aleppo were evacuated to safety, with some in critical condition from injuries and dehydration," Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF regional director, said in a statement.

UNICEF and other agencies were also assisting in reunifying other children evacuated in the past few days with their families and giving them medical care and winter clothes, he said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Angus MacSwan)