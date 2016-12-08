(Corrects day in first paragraph)
GENEVA Dec 8 Nearly 150 civilians, most
disabled or in need of medical care, were evacuated overnight
from a hospital in Aleppo's Old City, the first major evacuation
from the eastern sector, the International Committee of the Red
Cross said on Thursday.
"These patients and civilians had been trapped in the area
for days because of heavy clashes nearby and as the front line
kept drawing closer," said the head of the ICRC delegation in
Syria, Marianne Gasser, who is in the city.
Among those evacuated from Dar Al-Safaa hospital in the Old
City - reclaimed by Syrian government forces on Tuesday - 118
patients were taken to three hospitals in the west of Aleppo and
30 people were taken to shelters, also in the west of the city,
the ICRC said in a statement.
The evacuation was conducted jointly with the Syrian Arab
Red Crescent, it said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)