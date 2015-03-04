* Monitor says dozens killed in attack on Air Force
Intelligence
* Security agency seen as one of most powerful in Syria
* Attackers identified as jihadists including Nusra Front
(Adds Syrian army comment, details of casualties)
BEIRUT, March 4 Insurgents attacked a Syrian
government security building in the northern city of Aleppo on
Wednesday, bombing it and then launching a ground assault,
sources on both sides and a monitoring group said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 20
members of the security forces and 14 insurgents were killed in
the attack on the Air Force Intelligence building.
Jihadist groups including the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front
and the Muhajireen and Ansar army claimed responsibility for the
attack, which partly destroyed the building.
The Syrian army said it had "thwarted attempts by terrorist
groups to infiltrate the Air Force Intelligence building in
Aleppo". In a statement, the army said it had "eliminated large
numbers of terrorists".
Initial reports suggested the insurgents had set off the
bomb in a tunnel dug under or near the building in Aleppo, which
has long been a focus of fighting between government and
insurgent groups.
Rebel sources and a combatant fighting on the government
side confirmed that part of the building had been destroyed in
the attack on the western outskirts of Aleppo.
Air Force Intelligence is widely viewed as one of the most
powerful arms of the Syrian security establishment.
In a statement circulated by Nusra Front supporters on
Twitter, the group said "the Mujahideen destroyed Air Force
intelligence" and were fighting in the surrounding areas.
Rami Abdulrahman, who runs the Observatory, described it as
a blow to the Syrian security establishment. "It's very
important, it should have been better protected," he said.
Aleppo, around 50 km (30 miles) south of the border with
Turkey, is divided between government forces and insurgent
groups fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad in a
four-year-old conflict estimated to have killed 200,000 people.
U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura is currently trying to broker
a ceasefire between insurgent and government forces in Aleppo.
His team headed there on Tuesday.
Government forces backed by allied militia launched a major
offensive aiming to encircle the insurgent-held part of Aleppo
late last month, but the offensive was repulsed.
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny and Tom Perry; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)