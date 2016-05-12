BEIRUT May 12 Pro-government forces seized
positions from rebels in fighting north of Aleppo on Thursday as
a ceasefire expired in the city itself, the Syrian Observatory
for Human Rights and a rebel with a group fighting in the area
said.
The fighting was focused around the rebel-held Handarat area
which is important because it is near the last route into
opposition-held areas of Aleppo. The rebel said some of the
positions lost to pro-government fighters had been recovered.
The 48-hour truce in the city of Aleppo announced by the
Syrian military on Monday ended at 1 a.m. (2200 GMT).
There was no immediate announcement of an extension of the
truce which was brokered by the United States and Russia with
the aim of reviving a wider cessation of hostilities agreement
that has broken down in much of western Syria.
(Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Richard Balmforth)