AMMAN Dec 15 A military media unit run by
Damascus's ally Hezbollah said early on Thursday that overnight
contacts succeeded in reviving a ceasefire that would lead to
the evacuation of rebels from Aleppo "within hours".
"Intensive contacts between the responsible parties involved
in the negotiations led to re-consolidating a ceasefire to exit
armed fighters from eastern districts in the next few hours,"
the unit said in a statement.
Hezbollah is an armed Lebanese Shi'ite political group
backed by Iran that is heavily involved in the fighting in
Aleppo.
An evacuation deal that allows thousands of civilians and
fighters to leave Aleppo was expected to go ahead shortly after
agreement was reached between the warring parties, rebel sources
confirmed on Thursday.
The Hezbollah media unit said earlier that reports of the
implementation of an Aleppo ceasefire deal and evacuations from
the city were not true, citing "big complications".
Fighting had raged yesterday, threatening the deal, with
disagreement over who would be included in a parallel evacuation
from two towns besieged by rebels. Iranian-backed militias had
insisted that any Aleppo deal must also include the two Shi'ite
towns of Foua and Kefraya.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Giles Elgood)