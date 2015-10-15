BEIRUT Oct 15 Through intense bombardment,
seeing friends killed before her eyes and living without power,
Layana Darwish stuck it out in Syria's Aleppo through four years
of civil war, even completing her degree despite the
devastation.
What finally drove her to leave wasn't the snipers or the
bombs. It was the constant struggle to find safe water.
Civilians have borne the brunt of fighting between Syrian
government forces and an array of insurgent groups in Syria's
divided commercial capital, a city of two million people where
upended buses and cars stacked on top of each other shield
residents from sniper fire.
With the city divided between a government-controlled west
and rebel-held east, both sides have been able to deprive the
other of water, which the United Nations and Red Cross say
amounts to using it as a "weapon of war" against civilians.
"The water crisis is the catastrophe," said 28-year-old
Darwish, who left government-held Aleppo for Turkey just weeks
ago.
"Can you imagine life without electricity? Well, we've tried
that. We managed to adapt to all kinds of shortages and risks.
But water is a different issue - how can you possibly live
without it?" she said, speaking to Reuters over the internet.
Residents have resorted to digging makeshift wells, she
said. But water drawn from them may be unfit for consumption.
Her brother, who drank well water, contracted a kidney illness.
A worker for UN children's fund UNICEF said cases of typhoid
and salmonella had been reported from polluted water.
Fouad Halaq, a volunteer rescue worker in eastern Aleppo,
said impoverished families were being forced to choose between
purchasing food or clean water.
"A 1.5 litre container of water costs around 75 Syrian
pounds ($0.40). A family of six can't spend this much on water
alone, they'll have nothing left for food," he told Reuters.
UNICEF worker Maher Ghafari said even bottled water sold by
private enterprises was not necessarily safe, but nonetheless
families were forming hours-long queues to buy it.
"A little girl waited in line for four or five hours, only
to realise that the two gallons she had to carry were too heavy,
and she fell over and started crying," Ghafari said.
VULNERABLE SUPPLY
Aleppo residents on average have access to running water for
only half the month, according to the Red Cross's Pawel
Krzysiek, who spoke from Damascus.
"This is not enough, even if people try to apply contingency
measures such as a water tank," he said. The Red Cross is
working to facilitate access to clean ground water, producing
online maps so people can locate their nearest source.
Accidental damage to water and electrical supplies has
caused shortages. Recent fighting hit a power line and clashes
have denied engineers access to fix it, Krzysiek said.
But the water crisis is also attributable to tactics by
warring parties who intentionally deprive civilians of basic
needs, international aid groups say. UNICEF said in August it
had recorded 18 deliberate water cuts during the year.
Water supply to Aleppo is particularly vulnerable because at
various stages of its journey it passes through different areas
of control.
The initial pumping station on the Euphrates River is held
by Islamic State, while the next pumping station, in the city's
eastern district of Soleiman al-Halabi, is controlled by rival
insurgent forces. The final station is in government hands.
Islamic State cut off the supply from the Euphrates for a
few days early last year. In July this year, Ghafari said, it
reduced the supply to just 40 percent of the usual flow,
drastically cutting water supplies for two hot summer months.
Fighters from the Nusra Front, a rival hardline Islamist
group, have also exploited their control of Soleiman al-Halabi,
cutting off water for three weeks in July to pressure the
government to restore electricity, he said.
All the pumping stations depend on electricity supplies
which are controlled by the government. While cities across
Syria face shortages, Aleppo residents say they often get only
an hour of electricity per day - or sometimes none at all.
When there is no power to operate the pumping station at
Soleiman al-Halabi, water is often lost into the Quweiq river
that runs between it and the final station.
UNICEF is helping install tanks and purification units
downstream to save and store that water for collection, Ghafari
said.
So far, there is little sign that either the government or
the various rebel groups will be able to break the stalemate and
assert control over Aleppo to allow normal life to return.
Civilians, meanwhile, bear the brunt of the fighting.
Warring sides have dug themselves in and carry out
tit-for-tat attacks that kill mostly civilians. As government
forces rain barrel bombs on eastern Aleppo, insurgents have
responded with shelling on the west. [ID:nL5N11N3MT}
Of 577 people killed in Aleppo city from January through
September, 559 were civilians, monitoring group the Syrian
Network for Human Rights said.
Vast areas have been reduced to rubble, with destruction
hitting markets and mosques in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed
old city.
"Parties in the conflict are apparently taking advantage of
this war, and civilians are paying the price," said Darwish, the
refugee. "No one sees hope for a solution."
