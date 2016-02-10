* Burns, amputations and lost eyes from air strikes
* Healthcare system north of Aleppo near collapse
* "Total disaster" if fighting continues - NGO official
By Humeyra Pamuk
KILIS, Turkey, Feb 10 Hospitals near the Syrian
frontline have come under attack and been overwhelmed by
severely wounded victims of Russian air strikes, taking the
area's health system to the verge of collapse, health workers
say.
French charity Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF), which runs six
hospitals in Syria and provides support for another 153 health
facilities across the country, said medical workers in the area
had been forced to flee for their lives.
"Azaz district has seen some of the heaviest tolls of this
brutal war, and yet again we are seeing healthcare under siege,"
said Muskilda Zancada, MSF head of mission, Syria, referring to
the area around the main border crossing north of Aleppo, where
tens of thousands of civilians have arrived in recent days.
"We are extremely concerned about the situation in the south
of the district, where medical staff, fearing for their lives,
have been forced to flee and hospitals have either been
completely closed, or can only offer limited emergency
services."
An advance to encircle Aleppo by government troops and their
militia allies backed up by heavy Russian air strikes has
brought one of the biggest changes of momentum of the five year
war, creating a new humanitarian emergency in recent weeks.
The United Nations has raised the alarm over the fate of
hundreds of thousands of civilians who could be trapped without
food or medical supplies inside what was once Syria's largest
city, if government forces succeed in cutting it off.
Doctors say they have been overwhelmed by injuries caused by
the air strikes, which Moscow says have only targetted Islamist
militants but which Western countries say have caused widespread
civilian casualties.
MULTIPLE TRAUMA
"We are seeing new types of injuries due to Russian air
strikes," said Mahmoud Mustafa, director of the Independent
Doctors Association, a Turkish-based Syrian group that runs a
field hospital in Bab al-Salama on the Syrian side of the main
border crossing north of the Aleppo, near the town of Azaz.
"We are increasingly seeing what we call multiple-trauma
injuries because of the bombs and the heavy weapons they are
using. There are large burn cases, lots of amputations, and
internal traumas," he told Reuters in Gaziantep, Turkey.
Another official from the group, who had just returned from
Syria, said Russian air strikes had hit two hospitals in the
area in recent weeks in Hraytan and Anadan. Both were now out of
service, putting more strain on the remaining hospitals.
"Yesterday 2,500 new IDPs (internally displaced people) came
to the Bab al Salama border. We will not be able to cover their
basic needs," said the second IDA official, who asked not to be
identified because his work on both sides of the border. "If the
Russian air strikes and the fighting continues at this pace, it
will be a total disaster in a few weeks."
Emergency cases are brought to the Bab al-Salama hospital
before being sent to Turkey, which has closed the border to
refugees but is letting in the severely wounded. The hospital
has three surgery rooms, 18 doctors and 24 beds, and is
completely overloaded.
"The severity of Russian air strikes combined with the fact
that this war has been going on for a very long time makes the
medical response on the ground extremely difficult," Mustafa
said.
HOSPITALS HIT
In Kilis, inside Turkey near the border, the 47-bed
post-surgery ward of another field hospital was filled half with
fighters and half with civilians. Many of the wounded had
amputated limbs, severe burns, or had lost one or both eyes.
Patients were wheeled to the garden in wheelchairs.
A 5-year-old girl named Sheima had lost her eyes when struck
by a stray bullet in Aleppo and had to have brain surgery.
MSF said only four of the nine hospitals in the Azaz
district were still functioning.
"The other five closed in recent days due to fears of
proximity to frontlines and staff leaving the hospitals because
of fears. In the IDP camps near the border, there are
functioning health facilities but there is a lot of pressure on
them because of the new arrivals," Zancada said.
Ahmad al-Muhammad, a pharmacist working with MSF in Azaz,
told Reuters Azaz was "not prepared to receive this large number
of displaced people, but thousands of families have come to the
area, and there were (already) eight camps before the troubles
last week."
The influx of people has caused severe pressure on food and
medical services and a new camp of around 550 tents has been
built in the town, he said.
"There are people now sleeping in the streets until
tents are built. Every day there are more displaced people
coming," Muhammad said.
MSF said it wants all attacks on medical facilities to stop.
Last week, an MSF-supported hospital in Tafas, in the Deraa
region of southern Syria, was hit by an air strike, killing
three people and wounding six, including one nurse. It is now
operational again as it was only partially damaged, MSF said.
The charity said it had seen a trend in recent weeks of
hospitals increasingly being hit by air strikes in both the
south and the north.
