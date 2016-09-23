BEIRUT, Sept 23 Warplanes targeted rebel-held
areas of eastern Aleppo on Friday in a second day of heavy
bombardment hours after the army announced the start of a
military operation there, rescue workers and activists said.
The Syrian military, which is backed by the Russian air
force, said late on Thursday it was starting a new operation
against the rebel-held east, which is home to at least 250,000
people and was also targeted in heavy air strikes on Thursday.
The Syrian military could not immediately be reached for
comment on Friday, and there was no word on casualties.
(Reporting by Ellen Francis and Tom Perry; Editing by Nick
Macfie)