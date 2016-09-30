BEIRUT, Sept 30 Syrian government forces and
rebels waged fierce battles north of Aleppo on Friday, sources
on both sides said, a week into a Russian-backed offensive by
the Syrian army to take the entire city.
Syrian government forces made a significant advance on
Thursday north of Aleppo, capturing the Handarat refugee camp, a
few kilometers (miles) from the city. The sources gave
conflicting reports on the outcome of Friday's fighting.
Hezbollah's Al Manar television said on Friday the Syrian
army and its allies took full control of Handarat and the nearby
Kindi Hospital area and continued advancing. Hezbollah, a
Lebanese Shi'ite group, is fighting in support of the Syrian
government.
But a senior rebel source denied that the government had
captured the Kindi Hospital area, saying the battles were
ongoing.
