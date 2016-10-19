BEIRUT Oct 19 The Syrian army is observing temporary ceasefires in Aleppo to alleviate the humanitarian situation there and has pulled back to enable rebel fighters to leave the city via two designated corridors, Syria's Foreign Ministry said.

"The government will use all means to stabilise the situation in Aleppo and transfer civilians without restrictions and bring in humanitarian aid," it said in a statement carried by state television and news agencies.

The Syrian government's ally Russia, whose air force is backing the Syrian army in Aleppo, will observe a temporary ceasefire there on Thursday, it has said.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Angus MacSwan)