BEIRUT Oct 19 The Syrian army is observing
temporary ceasefires in Aleppo to alleviate the humanitarian
situation there and has pulled back to enable rebel fighters to
leave the city via two designated corridors, Syria's Foreign
Ministry said.
"The government will use all means to stabilise the
situation in Aleppo and transfer civilians without restrictions
and bring in humanitarian aid," it said in a statement carried
by state television and news agencies.
The Syrian government's ally Russia, whose air force is
backing the Syrian army in Aleppo, will observe a temporary
ceasefire there on Thursday, it has said.
