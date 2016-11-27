* Rebels fear carve-up of biggest urban area they hold
* Government says army captures another Aleppo district
* Civilians flee into areas held by govt or Kurdish militia
By Lisa Barrington
BEIRUT, Nov 27 Hundreds of residents of
rebel-held eastern Aleppo fled shifting frontlines, sources said
on Sunday, after an advance by the Syrian army and allied forces
that rebels fear could split their most important urban
stronghold in two.
The army and its allies took control on Saturday of the
large Hanano housing district, on the northeast frontline of the
besieged eastern part of Aleppo. On Sunday they said they had
captured the neighbouring district, Jabal Badro.
Neither area was heavily populated but the advance,
accompanied by Russian and Syrian air strikes, has raised fears
among the insurgents that the northern part of east Aleppo could
be cut off from the southern part. That would weaken their
control over the east and bring more residents closer to
frontlines.
Capturing all of Aleppo would be a major victory for Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad after five and a half years of
fighting that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and
displaced 11 million others.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the
conflict, said about 400 people travelled into
government-controlled Hanano from neighbouring rebel-held
districts, from where some were transferred to government-held
western Aleppo.
Some are also crossing into an Aleppo district held by the
Kurdish YPG militia, which has largely avoided fighting the
Syrian government and has been spared air attacks. The
Observatory said about 30 families entered this district, Sheikh
Maqsoud.
Russian news agencies, citing the Defence Ministry, said on
Sunday more than 900 civilians, including 119 children, had left
Jabal Badro in the last 24 hours.
FLEEING BOMBARDMENT
"We left Hanano because of the bombardment from the Syrian
army during their advance, and the chlorine gas," Muhammad, who
declined to use his full name out of fear for his safety, told
Reuters.
He was waiting with his wife, mother and three children at a
minibus stop, hoping to travel on to government-held west
Aleppo. He said Hanano had contained about 200-300 families, but
they had come and gone throughout the war depending on the
intensity of strikes.
A 13-month inquiry by the global chemical weapons watchdog
and the United Nations concluded that Syrian government forces,
including helicopter squadrons, were responsible for the use of
chlorine barrel bombs against civilians. Syrian authorities deny
having used chemical weapons in the conflict.
Aleppo, which was Syria's biggest city before the war began
in 2011, is divided between the government-held west and
rebel-held east. U.N. officials say at least 250,000 people are
under siege in the east.
There were fierce clashes in areas adjacent to Hanano, the
Observatory, rebel sources and Syrian state media said. Rebel
sources say they are fighting back with difficulty in the face
of sustained aerial bombardment.
"The revolutionary forces are reinforcing their defence
lines on the edges of Hanano, steadfast in the defence of our
people in Aleppo ... But the planes have destroyed everything,
stones, trees and people, in a systematic policy of
destruction," said Yasser al-Yousef, from the political office
of the Nour al-Din al-Zinki rebel group.
People are also being displaced internally within east
Aleppo. Hundreds are moving south within the besieged sector to
avoid being trapped in the smaller northern part should the
government split it in two.
"Many people are being displaced from the eastern to the
western neighbourhoods of besieged Aleppo. There were about 300
families which moved, but there are families who are exhausted
and the army is advancing in a very big way," Ibrahim Abu Laith,
an official at the civil defence rescue organisation in east
Aleppo, told Reuters from the city.
He said the civil defence was giving aid to those displaced,
but the service was coming under extreme strain because of the
bombardments and displacements. It has said its supplies and
equipment are running very low, with few if any medical centres
left to take people for treatment.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)