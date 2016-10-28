MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia's President Vladimir Putin
believes that the resumption of air strikes in Syria's Aleppo is
unnecessary for now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told
reporters on Friday.
Putin rejects resuming the strikes in order to give the
United States time to separate terrorist groups from the
moderate opposition and to allow militants and civilians to
leave Aleppo, Peskov said.
However, Russia reserves the right to use all of its means
and force to support Syrian army, he added.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Polina Devitt;
Editing by Alison Williams)