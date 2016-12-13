GENEVA Dec 13 The International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) stands ready to act as a neutral
intermediary in an evacuation from eastern Aleppo being
negotiated by various parties, a spokeswoman told Reuters on
Tuesday.
ICRC spokeswoman Krista Armstrong said in Geneva: "At the
moment, the different parties are still discussing the details
of this agreement and how it will be implemented. We hope it
will materialise and - most importantly - that it will take into
consideration the interests of the civilians.
"If the basic humanitarian principles are met, and if the
parties are all in favour, we stand ready to act as a neutral
humanitarian intermediary and to assist civilians who are in
need. We are therefore preparing contingency plans, so we can be
able to act fast, if needed," she said.
Civilians being evacuated must be protected and any choosing
to stay behind also must be protected, she said, noting that the
ICRC was not directly involved in the negotiations.
