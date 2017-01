MOSCOW Dec 15 The evacuation of 5,000 Syrian rebels and their family members from eastern Aleppo has begun, the TASS news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Thursday.

A Russian military official was quoted as saying the rebels and their families would be evacuated via a humanitarian corridor that was 21 kilometres (13.05 miles) in length. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)