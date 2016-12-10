MOSCOW Dec 10 The Syrian government now controls 93 percent of Aleppo, Russian news agencies cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Saturday.

"People are leaving through humanitarian corridors in a continuous flow into the part of the city that is controlled by the Syrian government," Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, according to Interfax. "A large part of Aleppo - 93 percent - is today controlled by the Syrian government."

Konashenkov added that after the removal of civilians was completed, Syrian government forces would continue to "liberate" eastern Aleppo. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)