UPDATE 6-Brazil police seek former billionaire Batista in graft probe
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds report of lawyer saying Batista will fly to Brazil on Friday)
MOSCOW Dec 10 The Syrian government now controls 93 percent of Aleppo, Russian news agencies cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Saturday.
"People are leaving through humanitarian corridors in a continuous flow into the part of the city that is controlled by the Syrian government," Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, according to Interfax. "A large part of Aleppo - 93 percent - is today controlled by the Syrian government."
Konashenkov added that after the removal of civilians was completed, Syrian government forces would continue to "liberate" eastern Aleppo. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds report of lawyer saying Batista will fly to Brazil on Friday)
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost.