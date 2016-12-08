UPDATE 2-Southwest Airlines 4th-qtr profit drops but shares rise
Jan 26 Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday reported a 2.6 percent fall in quarterly profit as the U.S. carrier's operating expenses swelled and the average passenger fare declined.
MOSCOW Dec 8 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the Syrian army had stopped active military operations in eastern Aleppo because a large effort to remove civilians from the city was under way, RIA news agency reported.
Lavrov added that it had been agreed that Russian and U.S. military experts would meet in Geneva on Saturday to discuss the situation in Aleppo. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)
Jan 26 Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday reported a 2.6 percent fall in quarterly profit as the U.S. carrier's operating expenses swelled and the average passenger fare declined.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexico's murder tally rose last year to its highest level since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office in December 2012, and with security budgets stretched by a weak economy and low oil prices, some fear more violence this year.
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, citing an accounting change to pensions and costs for abandoning a factory in Mexico, which President Donald Trump had attacked on the road the White House.