MOSCOW Dec 8 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the Syrian army had stopped active military operations in eastern Aleppo because a large effort to remove civilians from the city was under way, RIA news agency reported.

Lavrov added that it had been agreed that Russian and U.S. military experts would meet in Geneva on Saturday to discuss the situation in Aleppo. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)