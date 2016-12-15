MOSCOW Dec 15 Russian soldiers are preparing to lead rebels out of Syria's largest city of Aleppo under orders from President Vladimir Putin, Russian state news agencies said on Thursday, citing the country's defence ministry.

The Russian defence ministry said Syrian authorities guaranteed the safety of rebels and their families who will be evacuated towards Idlib, a city in northwestern Syria.

Russia will use drones to monitor how rebels and their families are transported on 20 buses, accompanied by 10 ambulances that will lead them through a humanitarian corridor, the defence ministry said. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Winning)