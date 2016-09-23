BEIRUT, Sept 23 An offensive against rebel-held
parts of the Syrian city of Aleppo is "a comprehensive one"
including a ground attack, and preparatory air and artillery
attacks could go on "for some time", a Syrian military source
said on Friday.
"With respect to the air or artillery strikes, they may
continue for some time depending on the field situation and the
terrorists' losses," the source said.
"Like any military operation, it starts with preparatory air
strikes and artillery and then the ground forces work according
to the results of the strikes and their impact," the source
added.
The army announced the start of operations in eastern Aleppo
late on Thursday, urging civilians to avoid the positions of
rebel groups. The source said the army aimed to avoid harming
civilians and to allow them to "flee from the terrorists".
(Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Gareth Jones)