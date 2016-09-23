BEIRUT, Sept 23 An offensive against rebel-held parts of the Syrian city of Aleppo is "a comprehensive one" including a ground attack, and preparatory air and artillery attacks could go on "for some time", a Syrian military source said on Friday.

"With respect to the air or artillery strikes, they may continue for some time depending on the field situation and the terrorists' losses," the source said.

"Like any military operation, it starts with preparatory air strikes and artillery and then the ground forces work according to the results of the strikes and their impact," the source added.

The army announced the start of operations in eastern Aleppo late on Thursday, urging civilians to avoid the positions of rebel groups. The source said the army aimed to avoid harming civilians and to allow them to "flee from the terrorists". (Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Gareth Jones)