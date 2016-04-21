WASHINGTON, April 21 Russia has been
repositioning artillery to northern Syria, including near the
city of Aleppo, a U.S. official said on Thursday, in a move that
is stoking U.S. concern about what Russian-backed Syrian forces
intend to do next.
Although Russia pulled out about half of its fixed-wing
aircraft in mid-March, it broadly preserved its capabilities
within Syria and remains a potent military force in support of
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, U.S. officials say.
Analysts said the Kremlin had changed rather than diluted
its military power by increasingly relying on helicopters to
support the Syrian army.
The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
the repositioning of artillery and some forces near Aleppo
followed the Syrian government's recapture of the city of
Palmyra from Islamic State.
The opposition accuses the government of violating the
cessation of hostilities to capture Aleppo, Syria's most
populous city before the war, which has been divided between
government-controlled and rebel-held zones for years.
U.S. officials have noted a significant presence of the al
Qaeda-linked al Nusra Front around Aleppo. Al Nusra is not
included in the cease-fire agreement.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart)