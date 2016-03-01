BERLIN, March 1 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
described the cessation of hostilities which has been in force
since Saturday as a "glimmer of hope" in an interview with
German television to be aired on Tuesday.
"We will play our part to make the whole thing work," the
president was quoted as saying in an extract of a 25-minute
interview with broadcaster ARD's Weltspiegel Extra programme
which will be aired in full later.
He also said people living in Syria were suffering from a
"humanitarian disaster".
