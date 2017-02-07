Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
AMMAN Feb 7 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said U.S. President Donald Trump's priority of fighting Islamist fundamentalists led by Islamic State was promising but it was too early to expect stronger steps, state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.
Assad was also quoted as telling a group of Belgian reporters that U.S-Russian cooperation in stepping up the fight against the militants would have positive repercussions.
"I believe this is promising but we have to wait and it's too early to expect anything practical," Assad was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Paul Tait)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.
CHICAGO, June 16 U.S. farm groups criticized President Donald Trump's decision to retreat from his predecessor's opening toward Cuba, saying it could derail huge increases in farm exports that totaled $221 million last year.