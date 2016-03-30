MOSCOW, March 30 Support from Russia was key to recent military victories in Syria, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told Russia's RIA news agency on Wednesday, also praising Iran and the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah.

Assad also said the failings of the U.S.-led coalition were behind the capture of ancient Syrian town of Palmyra by the militants, which was liberated last week. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)