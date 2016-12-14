MOSCOW Dec 14 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
said in an interview with Russian state television that U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump could become a natural ally to
Damascus if he shows he is sincere about fighting terrorism.
"If Trump can genuinely fight against terrorism, he can be
our natural ally," Assad, speaking through an interpreter, said
in the interview which was broadcast on Wednesday.
Assad said he was encouraged by Trump's declarations during
the election campaign about fighting violent Islamists and not
interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. But it
was unclear if Trump would carry through on those promises once
in office, Assad said.
