AMMAN Feb 16 The head of Syria's government delegation at peace talks in Astana accused Turkey's delegation and Syrian rebels, who arrived on Thursday - the last day of the meeting, of trying to disrupt the negotiations by refusing to agree to a communique.

Bashar Ja'afari said the rebels and their Turkish backers had a "clear will to disrupt the Astana meetings", and that Ankara must pull its troops out of Syria and close its border to jihadist fighters if it was to be a real guarantor of a Turkish-Russian ceasefire agreed at the end of last year.

The arrival of a downgraded Turkish delegation with the rebels on the last day of the talks in the Kazakh capital also signalled that they were not serious about participating in the talks, he said. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Louise Ireland)