SYDNEY, June 22 Australia said on Thursday it
would resume air strikes into Syria, ending a two-day suspension
implemented after the downing of a Syrian military aircraft
triggered a Russian threat against Washington-led coalition
planes.
Russia said on Monday it would treat U.S.-led coalition
aircraft flying west of the River Euphrates in Syria as
potential targets and track them with missile systems and
military aircraft, but stopped short of saying it would shoot
them down.
As a result of the threat, Australia said on Tuesday it
would suspend its military campaign.
On Thursday, a decision was made to resume the air strikes
in Syria after an assessment of the Russian statement, although
it did not say when they would begin again.
