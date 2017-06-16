MOSCOW, June 16 Russia does not have 100 percent confirmation that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed, RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.

Russia's Defence Ministry said earlier on Friday it was checking information that a Russian air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa may have killed al-Baghdadi in late May. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)