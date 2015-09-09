(Adds details and background)
AMMAN, Sept 9 Syrian troops have pulled out of a
major air base in northwestern Syria, state television said on
Wednesday, after a two-year siege by Islamist-led insurgents,
increasing pressure on government-held coastal areas north of
the capital.
A group monitoring the war said the Syrian military had been
completely driven out of the northwestern province of Idlib
after the fall of the base.
Rebel sources said al Qaeda's Nusra Front had played a
leading role in the capture of the airport. Nusra is part of a
coalition of Islamist groups called the Army of Conquest which
has seized most of the surrounding Idlib province.
In a newsflash, Syrian state television said the army
garrison that had defended the Abu al-Duhur military airport had
evacuated the post.
The airport, which was one of the last remaining military
strongholds in Idlib province, has been under siege for almost
two years by rebels. Another major base east of Aleppo, Kweiris,
is currently besieged by ultra hardline Islamic State militants.
Nusra Front has made gains in northwestern Syria alongside
other insurgent groups since May, seizing the city of Idlib, the
town of Jisr al-Shughour and bringing them closer to
government-held coastal areas north of the capital.
Rami Abdulrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
monitoring group said members of a local pro-government militia
remained in two Shi'ite villages in Idlib province but the army
itself had withdrawn from the province.
Syria accuses Turkey of financing and aiding rebels seeking
to topple the government. Damascus says foreign jihadi fighters
allowed into Syrian territory by Turkey have played a pivotal
role in rebel gains in that area.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Ralph Boulton)