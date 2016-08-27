BEIRUT Aug 27 Syrian rebels backed by Turkey
fought fighters opposed by Ankara in northern Syria on Saturday,
sources on both sides said, as a Turkish-backed operation
targeting Islamic State and Kurdish influence at the border
appeared to gather pace.
The fighting erupted at the village of al-Amarna, some 10 km
(6 miles) south of the border town of Jarablus that was seized
by the Turkey-backed rebels from Islamic State this week.
The sides gave conflicting accounts of who was involved.
The Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria said
Turkish tanks had advanced on the village, where they clashed
with the Jarablus Military Council, an ally of the Syrian
Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance that is in turn backed by the
powerful Kurdish YPG militia.
The administration's media office said the rebels were
fighting alongside the Turkish tanks, and Kurdish forces had no
role in the fighting.
The leader of one of the Turkey-backed rebel groups however
told Reuters the rebels were battling the YPG on the outskirts
of al-Amarna. Ahmed Osman, leader of the Sultan Murad group also
denied any Turkish tanks were taking part in storming the area.
