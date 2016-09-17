UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russian news agencies reported on Saturday that the Syrian army had retaken ground lost to Islamic State militants near Deir al-Zor airport after a U.S.-led coalition air strike.
The RIA Novosti and Sputnik agencies cited an unnamed Syrian military commander. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders