BEIRUT, March 29 A bomb blast hit a passenger
bus in the government-held city of Homs at noon on Wednesday,
killing five people and wounding six, the Syrian state news
agency SANA reported.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war
monitor, also said that at least five people were killed in the
attack.
SANA's correspondent in Homs said the bombing, which it said
was carried out by terrorists, targeted a small passenger bus
which was in a street in al-Zahra neighborhood.
The agency quoted the Homs health director as saying the
bombing killed 5 people and wounded 6.
Government-held cities have been hit by a series of bombings
in recent weeks, including in Homs, where an attack that
included blasts and shooting killed dozens of people in February
including a senior security official.
Scores of people were killed in suicide attacks in the
capital Damascus earlier this month, including twin bombings on
March 15 at a central courthouse and a restaurant, and a blast
days earlier near an important Shi'ite Muslim shrine.
After some of the attacks in recent weeks the jihadist rebel
group Tahrir al-Sham, whose main component is al Qaeda's former
Syrian branch Nusra Front, said it had been behind the blasts.
Analysts have predicted that as jihadist rebels fighting to
oust President Bashar al-Assad suffer military reverses, they
will increasingly turn to guerrilla-style attacks in territory
controlled by the government.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall, Editing by Catherine Evans and
Angus MacSwan)