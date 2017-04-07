LONDON, April 7 Britain's defence minister said
a U.S. military strike against a Syrian airfield was designed to
deter Bashar al-Assad from carrying out any further chemical
weapons attacks but was not the start of a new military
campaign.
When asked if the strike was the start of a new military
campaign, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said: "We don't see
last night's strike like that."
"This strike was very limited to one airfield, it was
entirely appropriate, it's designed to deter the regime from
carrying out further chemical weapons attacks," Fallon told ITV
television. "So we don't see it as the start of a different
military campaign."
In a sharp escalation of the U.S. military role in Syria,
two U.S. warships fired dozens of cruise missiles from the
eastern Mediterranean Sea at the airbase controlled by Assad's
forces in response to the poison gas attack in a rebel-held area
on Tuesday.
"We've not been asked to be involved in this, this was not a
matter for the coalition that's in Syria and Iraq fighting
Daesh," Fallon said. "This was a United States operation, but
let me emphasise again we fully support it."
(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Kate Holton; editing by Guy
Faulconbridge)