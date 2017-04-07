(Adds quotes)
LONDON, April 7 Britain fully backs the U.S.
military strike against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly
chemical weapons attack was launched, a government spokesman
said on Friday.
"The UK Government fully supports the US action, which we
believe was an appropriate response to the barbaric chemical
weapons attack launched by the Syrian regime, and is intended to
deter further attacks," the spokesman said.
In a sharp escalation of the U.S. military role in Syria,
two U.S. warships fired dozens of cruise missiles from the
eastern Mediterranean Sea at the airbase controlled by President
Bashar al-Assad's forces in response to the poison gas attack in
a rebel-held area on Tuesday.
"Overnight, the US has taken military action against the
Syrian regime, targeting the airfield in Shayrat which was used
to launch the chemical weapons attack earlier this week," the
British government spokesman said.
The Tomahawk missiles were launched from the USS Porter and
USS Ross around 8:40 p.m. EDT (0040 GMT on Friday), striking
multiple targets - including the airstrip, aircraft and fuel
stations - on the Shayrat Air Base, which the Pentagon says was
used to store chemical weapons.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Nick Macfie and
Costas Pitas)