LONDON, Sept 30 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said Russian air strikes in Syria on Wednesday would be
"all to the good" if they targeted Islamic State militants, but
warned action against opponents of President Bashir al-Assad
would be a step backwards.
The Kremlin launched air strikes against targets in Syria in
its biggest intervention in the Middle East in decades saying it
had targeted Islamic State (IS), with the United States
describing the Russian intervention as "dangerous".
"If this is part of international action against ISIL (IS)
and that appalling terrorist death cult outfit, then that is all
to the good," Cameron, who was on a visit to Jamaica, told Sky
News.
"If, on the other hand, this is action against the Free
Syrian Army and in defence of Assad the dictator, then obviously
that is a retrograde step, but let's see exactly what's
happened."
