LONDON, March 26 Britain will send around 75
military personnel to join a U.S.-led programme to train Syrian
opposition forces to fight the hardline Islamic State group,
Defence Minister Michael Fallon said on Thursday.
The programme will train and equip thousands of screened
members of the opposition over the next three years to help them
defend Syrian communities against Islamic State before
eventually leading offensives, the statement said.
Islamic State has captured tracts of land across Syria and
Iraq and is also being targeted by a U.S-led air strike campaign
in both countries. In Syria it has advanced at the expense of
mainstream rebel groups fighting government forces.
"ISIL must be defeated in both Iraq and Syria ... defeating
ISIL ultimately lies with local forces and we are helping to
create effective ground forces in Syria, as well as in Iraq, so
they can take the fight to ISIL," Fallon said in a statement,
using an acronym for Islamic State.
Fallon said the training, expected to begin in the next few
weeks, would see British troops provide instruction in the use
of small arms, infantry tactics and medical skills. It will take
place in Turkey and other countries in the region which are part
of the international coalition fighting Islamic State.
Britain will also be sending two Sentinel aircraft to the
region to provide wider surveillance over Iraq.
Syria's state news agency SANA reported on Fallon's
statement saying it showed Britain's "commitment to supporting
terrorism in Syria" through training and arms.
The Syrian government and state media describe all
insurgents in the country as terrorists. The SANA report said
Britain was "following in the footsteps of Washington" in
supporting such groups.
